Continúa la fecha 22 con peligro de descenso

Además del choque entre Boca y Defensa y Justicia, la fecha 22 de la Superliga tiene este sábado otros cuatro partidos. Temperley y Olimpo, pendiendo de un hilo en la primera división, enfrentan a Lanús y Banfield, respectivamente. Además, Colón recibe a un necesitado Vélez y Central juega en Rosario ante Belgrano.
Aquí el detalle:
13.15 TEMPERLEY – LANÚS (Facundo Tello )
13.15 ROSARIO CENTRAL – BELGRANO (Hernán Mastrangelo)
15.30 COLÓN – VÉLEZ (Andrés Merlos )
17.45 BANFIELD – OLIMPO (Fernando Espinoza)
20.00 BOCA – DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA (Fernando Rapallini )