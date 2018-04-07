SUPERLIGA

Continúa la fecha 22 con peligro de descenso

7 abril, 2018

Además del choque entre Boca y Defensa y Justicia, la fecha 22 de la Superliga tiene este sábado otros cuatro partidos. Temperley y Olimpo, pendiendo de un hilo en la primera división, enfrentan a Lanús y Banfield, respectivamente. Además, Colón recibe a un necesitado Vélez y Central juega en Rosario ante Belgrano.
Aquí el detalle:

13.15 TEMPERLEY – LANÚS (Facundo Tello )

13.15 ROSARIO CENTRAL –  BELGRANO (Hernán Mastrangelo)

15.30 COLÓN – VÉLEZ (Andrés Merlos )

17.45 BANFIELD – OLIMPO (Fernando Espinoza)

20.00 BOCA – DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA (Fernando Rapallini )

Noticias relacionadas

INFORMATIVO

TRANSMISIÓN DE RADIO NACIONAL
Boca juega ante Defensa y Justicia para acercarse más al bicampeonato


SUPERLIGA
Argentinos Juniors le ganó a Unión y sueña…