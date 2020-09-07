Cafiero praises Argentine scientists

Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero was on the latest edition of “Federal Interview”, and talk to some of the journalists of the Radio Nacional network, with 49 stations across the country.

Cafiero talked about debt restructuring, the role of the opposition, the work of the State when the post-pandemic stage begins and also asked for justice for Facundo Astudillo Castro: “We want to know what happened””.

Among many issues, Cafiero highlighted Argentina’s scientists as it will be one of 16 countries that will produce the coronavirus vaccine. For this reason he said that the country “must start highlighting our production skills, our technology, because the previous administration only damaged that, neglecting something which should make us proud”.

Translation and VO: Fernando Farías

Web Production: Julián Cortez

Executive Production: Martín Bibiloni