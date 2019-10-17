The 17th Buenos Aires Biennial of Architecture (BA19), one of the most important of its kind in the world, takes place from Tuesday to October 26 in the city of Buenos Aires.

Guests include Italian Mario Cucinella, and there will be free exhibitions open to the public and a recognition of architect César Pelli, who died last July.

Pelli died last July 17 at the age of 92 in the United States, where he lived, and left as a legacy the famous extension of the MoMA in the 1980s as well as the emblematic República building in Buenos Aires.

“The main referents of Argentine architecture will meet at Caffarena 1, in the neighborhood of La Boca, along with prominent figures such as Cucinella, author of renowned environment-friendly buildings”, said Roberto Converti, head of the Biennial.

Uruguay’s Rafael Viñoly, co-designer of the Canal 7 building; Wales’s Amanda Levete, recognized for her organic forms with high technology; are other guests to the Biennial that aims to strengthen the link between the community and the formulation of its environment.

Issues such as overpopulation, the use of renewable energies and materials linked to the care of the environment, resistant and at the same time economically accessible, will be at the center of the 12-day meeting.

In that context, the Trajectory Prize will be bestowed to Mario Corea, who has lived in Barcelona since the last dictatorship in Argentina and is the author of outstanding public projects.

Portugal’s Alvaro Sisa and Eduardo Souto de Moura will have a special exhibition pavilion and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will showcase social architecture projects.

The complete programme and ticket sales can be found on the website (https://labienalarq.com.ar/).