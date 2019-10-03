Black eyed peas and Anita launch song dedicated to Rock in Río

American band Black Eyed Peas and Brazilian singer Anitta released on Monday the video of the song “Explosion”, a joint production they recorded five months ago in Las Vegas and dedicated to Rock in Rio, the famous music festival born in Rio de Janeiro.

The launch of the unpublished and expected music comes just five days from the presentations that both will make on Saturday at Rock in Rio, whose twentieth edition began last Friday in this Brazilian city and will still have four days of concerts from today until Sunday.

This year’s Rock in Rio has scheduled 300 concerts of artists and groups in seven days that were segmented into two parts. The first, which began on Friday, ended last Sunday with Bon Jovi’s concert. The second part will open today and will last until Sunday, when the British band Muse will close this edition of Rock in Rio.