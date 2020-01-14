ARGENTINE RESEARCHER HONORED IN FRANCE

Due to his contributions to the intellectual, scientific and artistic expansion of France, the Ministry of Education and Youth of that country invested Gabriel Kessler as Knight of the Order of Academic Palms (in French, l’Ordre des Palmes académiques).

The CONICET principal researcher, from the University of La Plata, is a professor at the Institute of Higher Social Studies of the National University of San Martín.

Kessler highlighted “the important relationship” that links him to France and to academics in that country, and said that although his undergraduate training was in Argentina, “a large part of my intellectual production was carried out there, where I arrived at the age of 23 to do my master’s and doctoral studies at the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales (EHESS) in Paris.

ARGENTINE RESEARCHER WINS AWARD FOR HER CONTRIBUTIONS TO CLIMATE SCIENCE

Conicet researcher Carolina Vera, PhD in Atmospheric Sciences , received the Cleveland Abbe Award on Sunday in the United States for her contributions to climate science.

She’s been recelntly appointed head Advisor in Argentina’s Ministry of Science.

This is “a recognition that shows the quality of research in the country,” said a statement.

The distinction for the Argentine scientist is the first that the American Meteorological Society has given at this level to a researcher working at an institution outside the United States, Europe or Australia.