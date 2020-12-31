Argentina legalizes abortion

Following a marathon session, Argentina’s Senate passed a law for the decriminalization of abortions this Wednesday at 4 AM Argentine time. The “1000-day plan” for guaranteeing support to mothers and their children during pregnancy and the first three years of the child’s life was also passed.

The “yes” vote enables interruption of pregnancy until the 14th week of gestation and was approved with 38 positive votes, 29 negative ones and one abstention.

This new law leaves behind a 99 year-old legislation that punished women who had abortions with four years in prison and only allowed for the interruption of pregnancies in cases of rape or danger to the life of the pregnant woman.