On this week’s edition, we introduce Arco Iris, the first band to merge rock with folk in the early 70s, and also the first rock group ever to perform at the legendary River Plate stadium.

Arco Iris was founded by Gustavo Santaolalla, who after leaving the group and relocating to the US, became a world-famous movie music producer and composer, winning Oscars for “Brokeback Mountain” and “Motorcycle Diaries”.