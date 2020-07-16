26th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in Argentina

President Alberto Fernandez together with former Spanish PM Felipe Gonzalez will participate in several events to mark the anniversary of the 1994 blast that destroyed the building of the Argentine-Jewish entity AMIA, in Buenos Aires.

“Justice shouldn’t wash its hands” is this year’s slogan, to remember the 85 people killed , as well as the over 300 that were wounded in the attack.

Mr. Fernandez will talk this Thursday with Dina Siegel Vann, director of the Belfer Institute for Latin American and Latino Affairs of the American Jewish Committee (AJC). The aim of the talk is to “raise voices against terrorism and anti-Semitism in all its forms”.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Gonzalez will be one of the speakers at the main event, which will take place on Friday, at 9:53 a.m., since this year, July 18, the actual date of the bombings, will fall on a Saturday and it’s Shabbat, in the Jewish religion.

All commemorations are to be held remotely and online, because of the coronavirus lockdown, and with the intention of allowing more people from anywhere in the World to join in the remembrance.

Ariel Eichbaum, head of AMIA; has underlined that “the key is to make clear and with the same strength as always the demand for justice and against the impunity that has shamed us as a society for 26 years” .

The central virtual event is organized jointly by Jewish entities AMIA and DAIA together with the victims’ families, and it can be viewed on the AMIA’s Youtube channel.

Translation and V.O: Fernando Farías

Content Production: Silvana Avellaneda

Web Production: Julián Cortez