1968, año de oro para el jazz

Gillespi propone un segmento dedicado a un momento histórico para el jazz, especialmente por los álbumes publicados y por el impulso de su fusión con la bossa nova, de la mano de figuras como João Gilberto y Stan Getz.

Playlist 1968: Up And At It (Down Here on the Ground), Wes Montgomery Black Comedy (Miles in the Sky), Miles Davis Lonely Afternoon (Windy), Astrud Gilberto What's New? (Giblet Gravy), George Benson It Could Happen To You, Georgie Fame Crazy Blues (The Inflated Tear), Roland Kirk