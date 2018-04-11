GILLESPI EL RENEGADO

1968, año de oro para el jazz

11 abril, 2018

Gillespi propone un segmento dedicado a un momento histórico para el jazz, especialmente por los álbumes publicados y por el impulso de su fusión con la bossa nova, de la mano de figuras como João Gilberto y Stan Getz.

Playlist 1968:
Up And At It (Down Here on the Ground), Wes Montgomery
Black Comedy (Miles in the Sky), Miles Davis
Lonely Afternoon (Windy), Astrud Gilberto
What's New? (Giblet Gravy), George Benson
It Could Happen To You, Georgie Fame
Crazy Blues (The Inflated Tear), Roland Kirk

Podcast: Download

Suscribirse en Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | ¿Qué es Nacional Podcasts?

Noticias relacionadas

LA BELLA Y LA BESTIA

CANCIÓN ELEGIDA
Hilda y Lito festejan su programa número 100

A TU SALUD

A TU SALUD
Más de la mitad de la población argentina es sedentaria