EFEMÉRIDES 17 de octubre nace Coqui Sosa 17 octubre, 2017 17 de octubre nace Coqui Sosa. http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/16155811/17-Efe-Coqui-Sosa-17-10-2017.mp3 Noticias relacionadas EFEMÉRIDES 16 de octubre nace Fortunato Ramos http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/13153902/16-Efe-NACE-Fortunato-Ramos-16-10-2017.mp3 EFEMÉRIDES 15 de octubre nace Yuyo Montes http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/13153318/15-Efe-NACE-Yuyo-Montes-15-10-2017.mp3