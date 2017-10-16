EFEMÉRIDES 16 de octubre nace Fortunato Ramos 16 octubre, 2017 16 de octubre nace Fortunato Ramos. http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/13153902/16-Efe-NACE-Fortunato-Ramos-16-10-2017.mp3 16 de octubre se instituye El Día de La Pampa. http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/13154013/16-Efe-SE-INSTITUYE-Dia-de-La-Pampa-16-10-2017.mp3 Noticias relacionadas EFEMÉRIDES 15 de octubre nace Yuyo Montes http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/13153318/15-Efe-NACE-Yuyo-Montes-15-10-2017.mp3 14 de octubre muere José Eusebio Zárate http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/12144942/14-Efe-MUERE-Jose-Eusebio-Zarate-14-10-2017.mp3